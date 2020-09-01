31 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Augustine Sefa says his club should be habouring plans of owning its own stadium as it will save the club a lot of income so as to invest it in other projects.

The Kumasi based club turned 85 years on Monday 31st August 2020 and since it's inception has used the government owned Baba Yara Stadium as it home grounds.

Kotoko is undoubtedly among the biggest clubs on the African continent but there is little to show for when it comes to infrastructure projects.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM, the defender says its about with Kotoko's stature they build their own stadium.

"It is high time Kotoko built its own stadium.I believe Kotoko would have saved a lot for other projects if it had its own stadium."

He added that each time the Baba Yara Stadium is being renovated the club must look elsewhere to play their games which is very uncomfortable while they must hire an astro turf pitch each time they are to play a match on one.

"Kotoko has to play at foreign venues if the Baba Yara stadium is undergoing renovations and mostly the team has to hire astro turfs to train on."

"Kotoko is a big club and I think it is time the authorities think of getting us a stadium." he concluded.