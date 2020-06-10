1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hon Sam Nartey George, has salidalised with General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and his family following the recent developments concerning their son Daniel Duncan-Williams.

Daniel has become the most-talk-about personality on social media platforms after he posted a video of himself having naughty moments with different women. The result of his dishonourable action has brought loss of reputation and respect towards the Duncan-Williams family.

Reacting the development on Facebook, the NDC MP said ‘it is well’ with the preacher man.

According to Sam George, parenting his only two children, age 5 and 2, has made him realise ‘it is tough’ and that ‘it takes grace alone’ to have a successful family.

“I stand with Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams in these difficult moments. As a young dad whose journey of parenting has just begun, I see the challenges with my 5 and 2 year olds. It is tough. It takes grace alone. Papa, it is well.”

Reaction from Duncan-Williams and family

Meanwhile, the renowned preacher and his family have asked the Christian world to ‘pray for them’ as according to them, their son has been battling with acute bipolar disease for the past six years.

A statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Bishop Ebenezer Obodai, the Spokesperson for the Archbishop and his family, said Daniel’s failure to continue his prescribed medication causes him to relapse hence some of his public outbursts which have become topical within the social media space.

“The Archbishop and his family continue to stand firm in their faith believing God for Daniel’s full deliverance, healing and restoration. We ask that you please respect their privacy as they navigate through this trying time.” portions of the statement read.