It seemed like yesterday when Ghana had the chance to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in a quarter final match against Uruguay.

So soon its a decade already as that game was played on 2nd July 2010 in South Africa.

The match was heading for extra time with the game tied at 1-1 with goals from Sulley Muntari and Diego Forlan for each side.

There was a corner for Ghana late in the game and after a series of headers, Dominic Adiyiah's header was heading into the net only for the cynical Luis Suarez to palm it away like a goalie.

A penalty was awarded and the Uruguayan striker sent off, up stepped Asamoah Gyan who had earlier in the tourney scored a penalty against Australia but this time he could only smash the upright despite sending Fernando Muslera the wrong way.

Since then Asamoah Gyan despite being Ghana's all time topscorer has been bearing the cross as the villain but a teammate at the tournament Anthony Annan disagrees with critics of Gyan about that penalty miss.

"It pains me when some Ghanaians criticize Asamoah Gyan for the penalty miss against Uruguay," he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

"It’s so sad because we all knew he was our first penalty taker but that’s football, you can’t score all the time” he added.

The 33 year old who now plays in Finland for Inter Turku was part of the 2010 World Cup squad and also played in the 2008, 2010 where Ghana finished as runners up, 2012 and 2013.

Anthony Annan has been capped 67 times whiles scoring twice for the Black Stars of Ghana.