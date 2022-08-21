2 hours ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Dr. Tony Aubynn says that he is happy people want to see Gyan exact revenge against Uruguay but it should be a fit Asamoah Gyan who is in top shape.

The 36-year-old striker has signaled his intent to be among Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which has drawn a lot of comments.

Gyan has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two decades.

Reacting to Gyan's bid to rejoin the Black Stars with GNA Dr Aubynn said: “For me I was delighted to hear that, everybody wants to see Asamoah Gyan's revenge against Uruguay, but it should be the Asamoah Gyan who is in top shape and fit to play."

The 36-year-old striker has signaled his intent to be among Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which has drawn a lot of comments.

Gyan has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two decades.