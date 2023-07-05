31 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo has expressed his delight after completing his long-awaited move to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

The 23-year-old had initially been set to join the club a year ago, but the transfer fell through. However, this summer, the move finally materialized, and Addo couldn't be happier.

"It took a long time, and I'm glad I'm finally here. The interest lasted a while, and I'm proud... I will do my best to replicate the good performances and everything I did against Red Star and Real Madrid," he said, reflecting on his impressive displays with Sheriff.

Prior to joining Red Star Belgrade, Addo made 16 appearances for Spartak Subotica after joining them during the January transfer window, contributing one assist.

He was also included in Chris Hughton's Black Stars squad for the June 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar. Although he didn't feature in the match, as Ghana played out a goalless draw against the bottom side in the group, Addo remains determined to make a significant impact for both club and country.