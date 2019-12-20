40 minutes ago

Becoming a mother is not easy for every woman who wants a child; celebrities are no exception.

One person who didn't have it all rosy with giving birth after six years of failed attempts is award-winning gospel musician Mrs. Diana Antwi Hamilton.

In a one-on-one interview with Ghanaweb's Bernice Owusuwaa, the 'Yehowah Behwe' hitmaker opened up about her difficulty in getting pregnant and the challenges she faced on the path to being a mother.

Though her popular single 'Osoro Bekasa' was written for her sister who was going through difficult times, Mrs Hamilton said 3 years into her marriage, the song became more personal when the impact of not having a child weighed her down.

“I did not have any problems when I released my album, because I was newly married. My big sister however at the time was going through a lot so she was in mind when the song was made.

But after 3 years of marriage when I had not conceived, the song became more personal to me. In all that time, I did not give up,” she explained to Bernice Owusuwaa.

Mrs. Hamilton recounted how she went through a phase of constant sadness when she could not conceive and was almost always reminded of it as some people around her kept asking her why she did not have kids oblivious of her struggles.

“I used to cry, I used to get very sad. But blessed be to God that I never spoke against Him. I believed the right time would come.

During all that time, it was difficult for me, but when I came out of it I understood God. I have seen that He had a reason for what happened,” she said.

She admitted to having to endure insensitive questions from people.

Diana who got married to her husband in 2005 finally gave birth a set of twins (boy and a girl) in 2011; she celebrated her motherhood with an album release dubbed "Blessings".

Diana Antwi Hamilton, a powerful, multi-octave, creative and gifted gospel musician is the voice behind gospel hits including 'Osoro Bekasa', 'Work in Progress" and 'Ensi Wo yie'.

She has received several nominations including Best Female Artiste Africa at the Africa Gospel Awards, Nominations in various categories at the Ghana Music awards and nominated Best Gospel Act at the Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts Awards.

Ghanaweb