5 hours ago

The General Manager of French Ligue 1 side RC Lens,Arnaud Pouille says that he is delighted that they have been able to finally sign Austrian defender with Ghanaian parents, Kevin Danso.

Danso has completed a permanent move from German side FC Augsburg to French outfit RC Lens in the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to the General Manager, they had to display a lot of patience before they were able to sign the defender as his former club proved very difficult.

The player at a point had to boycott training before Augsburg agreed to transfer him to the French Ligue 1 side.

Speaking after his signing the Arnaud Pouille says that they have acquired a real gem in the signing of Kevin Danso.

Arnaud Pouille, General Manager of RC Lens: “It took patience to conclude the arrival of Kevin, a player for whom the mutual interest was instantaneous, sustained and constant. The difficulty of negotiations with his club reveals all the attractiveness and potential of this good-looking man. The maturity of the player and his solid family base meant that he was able to manage the weeks leading up to his arrival as well as possible. On our side, the contact was continuous. Here he is now from Lens, it is a pleasure to welcome him before the start of the championship. A new international is joining us, which is confirmation of the attractiveness of Racing. We understood that family values were important to Kevin, he's come to the right place here! ”