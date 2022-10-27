8 minutes ago

Ghanaian left-back Patrick Kpozo says that it is a dream come through to play against Cristiano Ronaldo on the same pitch.

Kpozo faced Cristiano Ronaldo when his Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol played against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League first leg.

Sheriff Tiraspol will this evening face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League matchday five at Old Trafford.

The Moldovan champions lost the first leg game by 2-0 with the Portugues star scoring from the spot in that game.

Kpozo revealed that it was painful to lose against the reds but playing against the legendary Ronaldo softened the blow.

"For me it was a dream come true to play on the same field as a genuine legend like Cristiano Ronaldo. It was painful to lose but meeting Ronaldo softened the blow," Kpozo told BBC

The 37-year old Portuguese star was suspended for the 1-1 draw against Chelsea but is expected to start at Old Trafford this evening.