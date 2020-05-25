50 minutes ago

Ishmael Addo was unplayable during his heydays with Accra Hearts of Oak scoring for fun and winning both domestic and continental titles during his three year stint with the phobians.

In 2002, the talented Ishmael Addo was fed up with the local scene and wanted a new challenge.

He began his sojourn with a loan spell to SC Bastia in France but things did not go well in France where he made only two appearances.

Many believed the talented striker failed to fulfill his full potential when he traveled outside as he showed so much promise whilst in Ghana.

After Bastia he moved to Israel where he had relatively good spell there playing for Mecabbi Netanya and Mecabbi Tel Aviv.

It was at Macabbi Tel Aviv that he got to play against the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite the obvious struggles in Europe, the former striker says it was a good experience.

“I will probably say I did quite well when I left Hearts of Oak because I went to Bastia for a year. It was a loan deal so after that, the coach has to leave and all that. Because you know in Europe, it is all abut coaches that sign players,” he told Tv3 Sports.

“It was a good experience playing in Europe and all that but you know the thing is, the level of quality of football in Europe cannot be compared to none because the development of football in Europe is far far advanced than what we had in Ghana and what we still have in Ghana.

"It is all about discipline, dedication and hard work. It is not easy to play in Europe.

“I had all these three qualities and that was the reason why I had the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League.” he added.