3 hours ago

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has expressed his happiness with Eddie Nketiah finally getting on the scoresheet in the English Premier League.

Nketiah despite renewing his Arsenal contract in the summer has been on the fringes of first-team football with Brazilian Gabriel Jesus preferred over him.

With the injury sustained by Jesus at the World Cup, an opportunity has been created for Nketiah which he grabbed with both hands after scoring Arsenal's third goal in their 3-1 win over West Ham on Monday evening.

The hammers took the lead in the first half against the run of play when Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to have been tripped in the box by William Saliba.

Said Benrahma stepped and converted the penalty through the middle as Ramsdale dived the wrong way.

Bukayo Saka restores parity for Arsenal before Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead for the first time in the match.

The points were sealed when Eddie Nketiah - starting in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus - spun sharply in the box before firing into the opposite bottom corner.

Speaking after the match, the Norwegian midfielder said it was a great goal and added that he is happy Nketiah scored.

"It was a great goal. I think the whole build up was good and the way he turns in the box and the finish," Odegaard said in his post-match interview

"I’m really, really happy for him to come in and do a performance like this. So, so happy for him."