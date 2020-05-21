6 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E. S Okraku has denied claims that he singled handedly caused the sacking of former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah.

According the GFA boss, he had no hand in the decision not to renew Kwasi Appiah's contract upon expiration as it was a unanimous decision by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association as they wanted a fresh start with a new person.

"First of all, I think the tenure of the coach had ended. The council met and took a decision that we believe is in the best interest of the country," he told Ghanaweb.com.

"We decided not to re-engage and look for a new start all together. I think the decision was unanimously adopted by the congress of the council," he added.

The former Executive Chairman on Dreams FC has denied widespread claims that he had a personal score to settle with Kwasi Appiah that was why he schemed to get him removed from post.

"I think that will be most unfortunate because first of all it could sound like a disrespect to all the twelve members on the council of the Football Association and other stakeholders that were engaged when the particular decision was taken," says the GFA President.

"Prior to me being voted President of the Association, I have had my opinions and that was me being the Executive chairman of Dreams FC, where I thought certain intangible assets were of highest quality to the team but in the end I do not make the selection to the team.

"If I make a suggestion like any other person, like the media, it's up to the gaffer to make his decision.

"We all know we woefully performed at the AFCON in 2019, we all know the happening at the 2014 World Cup and we all know all the things that have happened before so when the council put the motion on the floor, it was twelve out of twelve. A big NO."

Kwasi Appiah has since been replaced by his former no.2 C.K Akonnor as the new Black Stars coach.