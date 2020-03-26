1 hour ago

Former Ghana U-17 midfielder Francis Kyeremeh has disclosed that his move to Lithuanian giants Zalgiris was not a difficult one to make.

According to him he has numerous friends at the European nation and moving there was a no brainer.

“There has been a lot of travel on visa issues lately. It all took a while so I'm a little tired. I think it will take a few weeks for me to get the optimal shape. I'm happy to be here. This is a great club. I'm ready for a new challenge and I'm looking forward to playing in Zalgiris, " Kyeremeh told fkzalgiris.lt.

The Ghanaian youngster has for the past five years been plying his trade in Serbia and Israel before moving to Lithuania.

“Before I came to Lithuania I watched a lot of different videos and what I saw left me impressed. I am happy to join Žalgiris. My good friend Matija Ljujić recommended me to come here, and I also spoke with Nemanja Ljubisavljevic. I have had a match with him and he also said that I would not hesitate. I knew Zalgiris club a long time ago, it is a team that trophies and plays in Europe. It would be fun to compete against Zalgiris in the UEFA Champions League in the future, "said Kyeremeh with a smile.