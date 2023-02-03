2 hours ago

The Yamoransa Nkusukum Traditional Council in the Central Region has annulled the installation of gay activist, Davis Mac Iyalla, as Amankorehen of the area.

The Paramount Chief of Nkusukum Traditional Area, Okesse Essandoh IX, renounced the title conferred on Mr Iyalla at a press conference.

The Amankorehen is the development chief who usually promotes activities that accelerate the development of an area and it is usually given to persons and even foreigners who have contributed to the development of a community.

But addressing journalists, the chief said that the process was halted immediately after information reached them that he [Mr Iyalla] supports LGBTQ+ activities.

He stressed the traditional authorities going forward will have no connection with Mr Iyalla, stating his activities in the area will be closely monitored to avoid him bringing shame to the community.

The Nigerian-born Ghanaian and British citizen was installed last weekend at a ceremony attended by several traditional authorities from Osu in Accra, Elmina, Mankessim and Cape Coast.

However, he fell from the palanquin while he was being hoisted about as part of rituals to familiarise himself with his subjects, as captured in a trending video.

But the chief explained that although the elders did a background check on Mr Lyalla, they found out about his activism on the day of the instalment.

The fall from the palanquin, therefore, according to him, was an instruction to the carriers to bring him down after reports about his activism went viral on the day.