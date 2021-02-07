3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah says he knew their game against Portuguese giants Benfica in their league game on Friday was going to be very difficult but is happy with his performance and the draw.

Vitoria de Guimaraes on Friday night drew goalless with the Portuguese giants, Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

Gideon Mensah alongside compatriot Abdul Mumin Sulemana played the entire duration of the game churning out an impressive performance on the day.

Speaking in an interview with Ashh FM, from his Portugal base, the Ghanaian defender says playing away from home was very difficult.

"It was a difficult game for us because in the first place we playing away from home and against a team like Benfica but at the end we got a point from it which clearly is positive for us"

"Personally I was prepared mentally towards the game because I knew it was gonna be a hard game and also a good game for me I believe I was able to control my self through out the game" he added.

Gideon Mensah has made nine appearances for his side this season in the Portuguese League