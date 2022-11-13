1 hour ago

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah says that it was a bad experience to see Laryea Kingson dropped for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The winger was primed for the 2006 World Cup but a senseless red card against Zimbabwe at the 2006 AFCON meant that he was handed an additional ban ruling him out of the World Cup after doing so well during the qualifiers.

Having played a pivotal role during the qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup, the former Hearts of Oak winger was left out of the final 23 although he was part of the provisional squad initially announced.

Appiah said it was terrible to see Laryea Kingston miss out in the final squad for the mundial.

“In South Africa 2010 when Laryea Kingston was dropped, it was very difficult because when we talk about the World Cup, Laryea Kingston was one of the players who made it possible for Ghana. In 2006 he couldn’t get a chance to go to Germany,” he told JoySports.

“In 2010 we camped in France and he was dropped, it was bad to see Laryea Kingston that evening. It was difficult because you don’t know what was going through his head that night because he did everything possible for the team to qualify.

“I went to his room with Richard Kingson his brother and it was terrible. I went to sleep thinking of Laryea Kingston, it was bad, very bad," he added.