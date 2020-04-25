3 hours ago

It was in 2014 and Richard Olele Kingson goalkeeper for Ghana's first ever world cup and also for the second cup was overlooked for the third world cup in Brazil.

In his stead Fatau Dauda, Adam Larsen Kwarasey were selected ahead of him for the tournament in Brazil which ended in embarrassment as Ghana exited at the group stage for the first time.

The until recently goalkeepers trainer for the Black Stars says he was the best although overlooked for the mundial among the three shot stoppers who were sent to Brazil.

In an interview with Angel Fm he says he was obviously disheartened that he was snubbed for the World Cup as he was better than all the three goalkeepers who were at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"Among the three goalkeepers selected for the 2014 world cup, I deserve more than them because I was the only Ghanaian goalkeeper who was playing active football.

"Low and behold the coach dropped me without any reason. Before the tournament, I helped Balikesirspor to qualify to the premier in Turkey. Sometimes I feel pains" he said.