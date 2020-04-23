2 hours ago

Failed Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer says the new GFA were too hasty starting the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season as they should have allowed a fallow period.

The Ghana Premier League started on the 29th December 2019 after an initial start date of 21st December was unsuccessful.

Clubs were asking for more time in order to prepare for the league season but the FA had different ideas.

Matches of the new season began with almost the first round coming to a close before the devastating coronavirus pandemic blow hit hard leading to a suspension.

President of Tema Youth. Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer opines that the league started in a haste.

"We had no business starting the league. We should have dotted the I's and crossing the T's," he told Asempa FM

"My team (Tema Youth) were prepared for the league but we rush into it. We should have used the reform process to cleanse ourselves.

"It was premature to have started the league. We need to take our time to win over corporate Ghana before we got kick-in." he concluded.