3 hours ago

Dr Kwame Sarpong Asiedu, a Pharmacist and a CDD fellow says it was right for President Akufo-Addo to be vaccinated on live TV.

President Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca were vaccinated at the 37 Military Hospital on Monday 1st March 2020.

The vaccination was shown on live TV to encourage others to be vaccinated and to help shut down conspiracy theories making the rounds.

However, it appears not to have produced the desired impact.

Former Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, believes the President has rather "deepened the mistrust in the system".

“The President has deepened the mistrust in the system because from what I know, the health professionals are expected to have their PPEs on before they give the jabs but from what I saw the Nurse did not have her gloves on, neither was she wearing other protective equipment,” he reportedly said.

But Dr Kwame Asiedu has strongly differed.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' queried: "If he (Akufo-Addo) is not vaccinated for others to see that nothing happened to him, how would others accept to be vaccinated?

Source: peacefmonline.com