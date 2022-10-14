10 hours ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus says it was a special feeling for him to have scored against Liverpool at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.

Kudus Mohammed's goal for Ajax against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League group stage has been adjudged the best goal in September by the club.

The red-hot Ghanaian midfielder scored for Ajax in their 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield with a thunderbolt of a shot in the penalty area.

Liverpool took an early lead through Mohamed Salah who swept home Diogo Jota’s pass before the Ghanaian pulled parity for the Amsterdammers but Liverpool scored late in the second half through a Joel Matip header to take away all three points.

"It was a collective goal, we played like 25 passes and everyone touched the ball and it was a very nice team goal," Kudus told Ajax TV after receiving the award.

"It feels good to win the award and it keeps motivating me to keep doing more and keep assisting my team.

"It was special to score at Anfield because the goal brought us on level terms, I was in a different world when the ball went in and you could see from my reaction, a lot of energy and I really wanted to go to our fans to celebrate but they were the other side so it was difficult.

"It could have been a better feeling if the goal gave us a win, I watch the goal every day, it was a hell of a strike."

Th goal was Kudus' 5th goal in four matches for Ajax. In total, he has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 13 appearances across all the competitions.