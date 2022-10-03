4 hours ago

A perfect week ended for Black Stars new boy Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer on Friday evening.

After his debut for the Ghana national team, the Hamburger SV attacking player scored the late winner against Hannover 96 in their 2-1 win.

The 21-year-old had already imagined his solo run before the game.

It was the second minute of stoppage time when Ransford Königsdörffer scored the infamous lucky punch for Hamburger SV.

Tim Walter's team was on the verge of a 1-1 draw against the Hanoverians, who had not been defeated for six games, and who sensed their own chance of winning a corner kick.

However, Königsdörffer captured the ball, started to sprint across half the field, left two opponents standing and remained ice cold in front of 96 keeper Ron-Robert Zieler.

Thanks to the late goal, HSV celebrated their fifth win in a row and, with 24 points from ten games, held their own in the top group of the 2nd Bundesliga.

For Königsdörffer, however, the solo goal was the icing on the cake of a thoroughly successful week that began on Tuesday evening with Ghana's debut in the 1-0 win over Nicaragua.

"It was a perfect week for me. It doesn't get any better than that," said the 21-year-old, according to the Hamburger Abendblatt .

The HSV attacker left nothing to chance when it came to his goal: "I thought about that before the game. It was the best goal of my career." At the same time, it was his first for the Rothosen since August 19, which may have given him arguments for a starting eleven nomination next weekend.