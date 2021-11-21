2 hours ago

AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan turned down a call up to the Black Stars for Ghana's last two matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Head coach of the Black Stars Milovan Rajevac handed an invitation to AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan for the double header game against Ethiopia and South Africa but the youngster did not show up.

The 18 year old striker was not part of the 24 man squad that traveled with the team to South Africa to play against Ethiopia nor came for the decisive South Africa clash in Cape Coast.

Speaking in an interview with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the striker said he didn’t feel the time was right to wear the national team jersey.

“I felt it was too early for me to answer the call from the national team because I need to grow, physically but also mentally and psychologically," the 18-year-old revealed.

“I also thought it was important for me to stay in Trigoria to accumulate training under [Jose] Mourinho’s orders, to continue improving and growing.

The Ghanaian also added that despite not responding to the call-up, he hopes to be a part of the team in the coming years.

“I have a lot of respect for my national team and I hope to be part of it in the future. The coach asked me if I would go and I told him I didn’t feel ready yet. But it was my decision. I thought it was premature for me to take such a step,” he concluded.