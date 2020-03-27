29 minutes ago

Former Ghana International Quincy Owusu-Abeyie who has now retired from football at the tender age of 30 has now ventured into music.

The former pacy winger is now known in the musical circles as BLOW in his country of birth Netherlands.

He admits that it was not easy making the transition from football to music as it was a difficult decision to make.

The 30 year old joined Arsenal as a 16 year old before failing to make a breakthrough into the first team and went globetrotting playing for some 10 other clubs including Malaga, Portsmouth and a host of others.

He recently released his first track in his country of birth Netherlands to the surprise of many as no one saw it coming.

“It wasn’t easy to make that transition from football to music. But when I eventually revealed myself - when I told people that Quincy Owusu-Abeyie is now the rapper BLOW - it meant that I could just be myself,” he said.