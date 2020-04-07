52 minutes ago

The coronavirus pandemic is having a debilitating impact the world over on all spheres of life with almost every activity grounding to a halt.

It has virtually crippled the world economy,stock markets are tumbling with industries shutting down and laying off workers.

Football is no exception as the COVID-19 effect has had a negative impact on the finances of clubs all over the world.

Many prominent clubs who are reeling from the financial impact have decided to slash the wages of players and their coaching staff with Barcelona agreeing a 70% pay cut to their wages.

With Juventus,Athletico Madrid and clubs in Germany and England all taking pay cuts in order for the clubs to stay afloat.

Locally that idea has been mooted with several persons calling for players in the local league to take a pay cut but the fact is that most clubs locally rarely pay their players any decent salaries and on time when the season proper is even underway.

But Aduana Stars captain Yahaya Mohammed says that he will gladly accept a pay cut should management of Aduana Stars bring up such proposition as clubs are not raking in any revenues due to the suspension of football.

“Per my relationship with Aduana Stars, if management decide to reduce our salaries I will be the first person to accept it because I know the club do not have any sponsorship apart from Betway” he told Bryt FM

“The club only depend on gate proceeds and in Ghana, apart from Kotoko and Hearts of Oak who have the highest fan base the rest struggle to even get much from gate proceeds. So we will do that to help the club owner for him know that he is dealing with reliable people who can help in difficult time”.

“What I know is that, (Cristiano) Ronaldo has his own sponsors including several Europeans players and so in this difficult times they can accept pay cut, but in the case of local players there is no single sponsor and that makes it difficult to cope with pay cut. So I will entreat Ghanaians to stop making comparison” he added.