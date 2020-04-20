58 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of Eleven Wonders Albert Commey says that it will be insensitive on the part of Ghana Premier League clubs to slash wages of players in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major clubs the world over have resorted to cost cutting measures in order to stay afloat since football has been suspended.

That discussion has dominated headlines and talk in the media space locally with some persons in support whiles others disagree.

The CEO of Eleven has confirmed that his club will not even discuss that idea with the players talk of implement it as it will be insensitive.

He told TV3 Sports, “to cut players pay means that we are insensitive to their plight”.

“They will not be working, so how will they feed their families” he asked.

“In fact, we as a club have decided that we have to do whatever we can to make sure that at least their salaries they have to get so in order for them to withstand the pressure that is coming with this pandemic” he noted.