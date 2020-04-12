1 hour ago

Richard Mpong has had a long career in the local league playing for the likes of Asante Kotoko, Medeama, Aduana Stars and Gamba All Blacks.

The winger has seen it all winning league titles and domestic cup competitions, although he has no regrets about his career spanning over a decade on the local scene.

Mpong wishes to have one final hurray outside the shores of Ghana have that experience and gather some cash for life after football.

The Elmina Sharks player who is in the twilight of his career yearns for a move outside the country If even for six months.

“I’ve played all my professional football on the local scene since 2007 and it’s my prayer that one day I will play for a foreign club before ending my career,” he told footballmadeinghana.com

“It’s my dream. I’ve served the local league well and I been praying fervently to get a deal to travel out and play before calling it a day on my career.

“It will be a painful experience for me if I end my career without getting the chance to play for any foreign club.

“Even if I get a six-months deal to play outside, it will be a dream come true,” he virtually begged.