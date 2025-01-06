2 hours ago

Joe Osei Owusu, Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has advised the Minority in the 9th Parliament not to present a candidate for the Speakership position.

He believes that such a move would offer no value and that the Minority should adopt a new approach to be heard in Parliament.

Owusu, also known as Joe Wise, emphasized that focusing on competition for the Speakership would be pointless.

He suggested that the Minority should avoid past tactics and find alternative ways to engage in parliamentary work effectively.

His comments were made during an interview on Accra-based Joy News.