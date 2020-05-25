13 minutes ago

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, says it will take a miracle for the Coronavirus pandemic to disappear.

Adeboye said this while preaching via Dove TV this morning. According to the clergyman, the pandemic would not disappear completely but however, it will soon subside.

“The Coronavirus pandemic would not disappear completely but it would only subside. It is only a miracle that would cause the pandemic to disappear completely. God has told me that his children who worship him in truth would be exempted from calamity associated with the pandemic.

“I told you that this year, the world will behave like a child in convulsion. I told you at the beginning of the year, even though I am not a prophet, but a Pastor. You will come out of this problem safe and sound, but you must take the step of faith,” he said.

The clergyman pointed out that the lockdown enforced due to the pandemic has given some families the opportunity to bond.

“Some people who did not have time for their families would now bond and have better relationships with their families. God can help you to fly over the challenges brought by the pandemic. All you need do is trust in God,” he said.