Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban scored his first goal for Trabzonspor on Thursday night since his return from a two month injury lay off.

The striker says that he will need a some time to regain his full fitness and start firing like he did before injury curtailed his impressive form.

Ekuban suffered a broken toe injury in training after colliding with a teammate and was sidelined for close to two months before getting back on to the pitch.

"After the injury to catch up with my old performance seems to need a little more time. I will work harder," he said.

The Ghanaian striker scored his first goal for Trabzonspor as they pummeled lower tier side Altay 4-1 in the round of 16 of the Turkish Cup game on Thursday.

But claims he is not getting carried away as he still has a lot of catching up to do before getting to his best.