Ghana coach Charles Akonnor is happy with Mohammed Kudus' move to Ajax as he says its the right decision.

According C.K the youngster needs a club where he will be afforded game time and a move to England would have killed his career.

The Ghana winger left FC Nordsjaelland for Ajax last week, though also fielded interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

"He has taken a necessary step. It would have been a mistake if he had already gone to England, because he would have to choose a club where he can play on a regular basis," Akonnor told Graphic Sports.

He says Kudus Mohammed will be developed into a better player at Ajax and the big boys in England will come for him.

"As soon as he has fully developed, the English clubs will come after him soon enough, so I think it is good that he has now gone to Ajax.

“I am delighted to see my players at the bigger clubs and in the Champions League" he added.