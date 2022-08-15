3 hours ago

An Italian-African journalist, Iddris has backed Alfred Duncan's decision to retire from the Black Stars at the tender age of 29 years.

Fiorentina and Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan called it quits with the Ghana national team in May 2022, citing unfair and ill-treatment by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and subsequent coaches.

The Fiorentina midfielder has been in fine form for his club but has consistently been overlooked by subsequent Black Stars coaches.

He cites instances, where he was left out of the Black Stars, set up, and offered very little playing time.

Duncan despite his splendid form for Fiorentina was overlooked for the 2021 AFCON tournament and was also snubbed for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers whiles inactive Mubarak Wakaso was handed a call-up.

Idris also laments how African players leave their clubs in the middle of the season for the AFCON, something which has been loathed by many clubs and recently Napoli President voiced his displeasure.

The Italian-African journalist, Idris , spoke to the Pentasport of Radio Bruno to talk about African footballers in Italy: "I sympathize with all those teams that have African players at their disposal. I have always supported the Italian championship with foreigners at the expense of foreigners. of the National team. Africa needs Italy ".

"Duncan did well to say those things about his national team. One who manages to show off in the toughest league in the world can never be called up. Either something extra-football has happened or I can't explain this choice of Ghana." .

The Ghanaian who sustained a minor injury in pre-season and has been on the bench in the first two matches.