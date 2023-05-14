Italian Designer Unveils Futuristic Model for Ferrari: The SB12 GTC

4 hours ago

Italdesign's Samuele Errico Piccarini has designed a 2+2 car, the Ferrari SB12 GTC, as a possible successor to the GTC4lusso. The model takes inspiration from classic Ferrari designs while featuring a modern, futuristic look.

Introduction:

Italian designer, Samuele Errico Piccarini, has unveiled a new design for a possible successor to the GTC4lusso, a 2+2 two-door vehicle that has been replaced in Ferrari's lineup by the Purosangue SUV.

The proposed model, known as the Ferrari SB12 GTC, is a blend of classic Ferrari designs with a modern, futuristic look. Piccarini, a professional designer at Italdesign, took inspiration from the 365 GTB/4 Daytona Shooting Brake and the 365 GTC in his creation. In this article, we explore the design of the SB12 GTC and what makes it unique.

Taking Inspiration from Classic Ferrari Designs:

The Ferrari SB12 GTC is a 2+2 car like the GTC4lusso and the FF that came before it. However, the SB12 GTC boasts a more modern design, similar to some of Ferrari's current production models.

The front of the car features a pair of slim LED headlamps and a prominent grille, which is a nod to classic Ferrari designs. The car also has menacing air intakes, which add to its aggressive look.

Futuristic Features:

The SB12 GTC features small air intakes above the headlights, similar to the Ferrari 812 Superfast.

The car's sleek, slim wing mirrors, and door handles that sit flush with the body give it a futuristic look. Large black and silver spoked wheels and bright yellow brake calipers add to the car's overall aesthetic appeal.

Conclusion:

The Ferrari SB12 GTC is an impressive design that combines classic Ferrari elements with modern, futuristic features.

The car's blend of sleek lines, aggressive air intakes, and advanced technology make it a standout among its peers.

Although it is not yet confirmed whether this model will enter production, it certainly shows promise and is sure to turn heads if it does.