Memphis Depay traveled to Italy on the advice of Kevin Strootman to work on the recovery of his cruciate ligament injury.

The Olympique Lyon forward has also undergone a successful operation there and is still hoping to play at next summer's European Championship.

Depay was advised by Dutch national teammate Kevin Strootman to visit Professor Pierpaolo Mariani in Rome, according to Gianluca Di Marzio from Sky Sport Italia.

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia who worked in Italy for AS Roma knows Professor Pierpaolo Mariani so well and gave his blessings to Depay to stay in the Italian capital and work on his rehabilitation.

The forward who was very instrumental in the Dutch qualifies for the Euros is still hopeful that he can recover in time for the European Championship next summer.

Professor Mariani's recovery time for Memphis has been estimated at five months and that would mean that the Orange team could have its leading attacker just in time for the Euros.

The Dutch national team know how to use the Lyon forward so well, because with six goals and seven assist, he led the Orange to the Euros.

The moment Memphis fails to make the Euros, hope of the Orange will be placed on the young shoulders of Donyell Malen.

However, the PSV striker is also injured and can be out of action for just four months.

Ryan Babel, Myron Boadu, Luuk de Jong and Wout Weghorst are apparently the other candidates in the Orange attack.