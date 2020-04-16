13 minutes ago

Italian Serie B club, Benevento are working tirelessly around the clock to renew the contract of Ghanaian Bright Gyamfi.

The defender has been with the club for the past two seasons after joining them on loan from giants, Inter Milan in 2015.

His deal was made permanent by Benevento in 2017 where he performed at his utmost to the club’s expectations.

According to reports in Italy, Benevento are interested in renewing the deal for the 24-year-old Ghanaian despite the absence of football due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A new deal expected to be reached for Gyamfi in the coming weeks.

Gyamfi, a right back is expected to marshal the defence for Benevento when football returns to the world after Coronavirus pandemic.