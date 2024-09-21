3 hours ago

The organizers of the ITF Johan Cryuff Africa Wheelchair Tennis Training Camp have organized a dinner to showcase the culture of participating countries.

The event came off on Friday, September 20, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Ghana Tennis Federation Wheelchair Tennis Junior team made up of Emmanuel Amobire, and Henry Adjapong and led by Coach Philip Plange was present at the event to represent the West African outfit.

Dressed in their colorful Kente clothes, the Ghanaians caught the eye of the entire crowd as they showcased rich Ghanaian culture at this event.

This cultural night was organized for the first time and its goal was to showcase the diversity and the uniqueness of several countries on the African continent.

It is also meant to teach the junior players to learn from each other and be culturally sensitive to each other. They were also introduced to the ITF safeguarding policy during the event.