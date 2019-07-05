2 hours ago

A private legal practitioner lawyer Maurice Ampaw says it will be a ”double jeopardy” for Carlos Ahenkorah, to be prosecuted for breaking the coronavirus safety protocols after his resignation.

The lawyer argues that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West has been humiliated enough after he was forced to resign hence it will make no sense to prosecute him.

Commenting on the issue onNyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lawyer said there is a principle in law that says you cannot push an offender twice for a single crime.

To him, Mr. Ahenkorah should be left alone since any form of prosecution would amount to nothing.

Lawyer Ampaw said even if he is prosecuted, the worst-case scenario would be a fine which the former Deputy Trade Minister can afford.

He has, therefore, asked advocating for the prosecution of the legislator to back off and let Mr. Ahenkorah be.

President Akufo-Addo earlier today accepted the resignation Mr. Ahenkorah after he admitted breaching the safety protocols of COVID-19 when he visited some registration centres in his constituency.

A statement which was signed by Director of Communications at the presidency Eugene Arhin to that effect read: ”The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 3rd July, 2020, accepted the resignation from the office of the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, MP, which takes immediate effect.

This follows the admission by the Deputy Minister of his breach of the COVID-19 protocols, when, as a person certified to be positive for the virus, he visited a registration center in his constituency before the period of self-isolation was complete.

President Akufo-Addo is admonishing all of his appointees to bear in mind that they are to provide leadership, at all times, for adherence to the protocols that have been established to help the nation defeat COVID-19.

In accepting the resignation, the President recognizes that Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah has acted honourably in the circumstances by resigning his office, and wishes him well.”