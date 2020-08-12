2 hours ago

It is every player's dream to play for the country of his birth and Clifford Aboagye is no different as he habours desires of playing for the Black Stars.

The 25 year old creative midfielder recently signed for Mexican side Xolos Tijuana from fellow Mexican side Atlas FC.

Aboagye has been plying his trade in Mexico for the past three season since leaving Spanish side Granada for Atlas in January 2017.

He was an integral part of the Ghana U-20 side that finished third at the 2015 FIFA World Youth Championship in Turkey.

"It’s every player's dream to play for his senior national team and looking at what I did for the U-20 as a captain," he told Ashh FM.

"I think this is the time for me to represent my country at the senior level and it will be a dream come true for coach CK Akonnor to give me that mandate.

"Those who are following my progress here in the Mexican Liga MX league know I’m ever ready and fully matured for the national team." he added