1 hour ago

Kevin Prince Boateng says he wants to end his long winding football journey with his brother Jerome Boateng at Hertha Berlin where they spent their formative years as footballers.

The Boateng brothers started their footballing development at the capital club before embarking on diverse journeys through the football ladder at various clubs.

Now Kevin at 33 and his younger brother Jerome at 31 are all in the twilight of their careers and are at different stages of their careers.

Jerome Boateng seem unwanted at Bayern and the Bavarians may cut him loose in the summer while big brother Kevin is on loan from Fiorentina at Besiktas.

A move to Hertha Berlin will appeal to the Boateng brothers as they will be re-united as a family after their sojourn.

"It would be a dream to complete my career by playing in Berlin Olympic Stadium with my brother, " said K.P Boateng in an Instagram Live video chat.

Jerome Boateng responded positively indicating his interest in playing with his brother at the same club.

“Why not. It is not known what will happen in football," says Jerome.

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin manager Michael Preetz has not slammed the door on a return of the Boateng brothers.

“It is great to hear that both players have such close ties with both Berlin and Hertha Berlin. Two Berlin players have achieved great success in their careers. The desires of the two great football players to return to Berlin, a great city, are understood and this request made me very happy,” says Preetz.