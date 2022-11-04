1 hour ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed says it will be a glorious moment to face Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup when the Black Stars play Portugal.

The Black Stars have been handed a tough World Cup group and will open their campaign against the Selecao of Portugal.

Kudus says growing up he has been looking up to the five-time ballon dor winner and has also been watching him play on TV so it will be unbelievable to face him as an opponent on the same pitch.

He however maintains that Ghana will head into the Portugalk game with the right mentality for a win.

“I think it will be a great moment to share the same pitch with an iconic player like Cristiano Ronaldo. We all look up to him and watched him on TV so it will be a great experience sharing the same field with him but with all the respect, we will approach the game with the same mentality,” he stated on Countdown Qatar on TV3.

“It’s a big inspiration for us you know. There are many of these guys we have been looking up to and there are some in the team that we didn’t go to the World Cup with. It’s a big inspiration for me but on the other hand, we can’t get too carried away by the occasion. My mentality is approaching every single game like when I was playing in the academy,” he added.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.