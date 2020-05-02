10 minutes ago

Manchester United striker Jude Odion Ighalo says he is intent on seeing boxer cum comedian Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku when the current season ends.

The Nigerian joined the English giants in the January transfer window from Chinese side Shangai SIPG on a short term deal.

Ighalo in an Instagram live interview session with GH One Tv's Nana Aba Anamoah professed his fondness for the affable Bukom Banku and would not hesitate to meet him.

The multi talented Bukom Banku is a boxer, a comedian,musician, actor and is full of humor.

“I am very serious. Kindly make provisions so I meet Bukom Banku. I really like him and would like to meet him. He will be the reason I will visit Ghana at the end of the season. It will be a great pleasure to meet him”. He told Nana Aba Anamoah.

The Nigerian striker has scored three goals in four appearances for the Red Devils since joining in January.