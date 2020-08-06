1 hour ago

Former Chief Executive Officer of defunct Wa All Stars, Oduro Nyarko has warned of dire consequences should the Court of Arbitration for Sports(CAS) order for re-election in the landmark Wilfred Kwaku Osei vs Ghana Football Association case.

"CAS has a principle which says every case on its own merits"Oduro Nyarko told OTEC FM

"Can you imagine what will happen if CAS orders for re-election, it will be chaotic"

Embattled President of Division One League side Tema Youth, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer dragged the then Normalization Committee to the Sports adjudicatory chamber over what he terms unfair disqualification in contesting the October 2019 GFA Presidential elections.

Among the reliefs being sough by Osei Kwaku Palmer include the following:

Palmer is seeking 4 reliefs from the Court of Arbitration for Sport