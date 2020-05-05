2 hours ago

Former Ghana defender Joe Addo says he believes it will be unfair to judge Ghana Football Association President Kurt E.S Okraku six months into his reign.

He says the new FA boss will need to be afforded time in order to be able to see through his vision.

Kurt Okraku won the GFA presidency in October last year after a marathon election against some heavyweights in Ghana football.

There have been differing opinions about his early reign with disqualified GFA presidential aspirant Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer claiming that nothing has changed under Kurt's reign.

But Joe Addo insist it will be highly unfair to judge Kurt Okraku six months into a four year term.

He told Joy Sports “I think it’s too early for me to judge them. They just (have) been in power for the past 6 months. And they are trying to turn things around.

“We haven’t played football over two years and we’ve had one leader for the past 11-12 years, so it’s a change, it will take time,” he said.

“Gradually I think they will put their print on Ghana football,” Addo concluded.

Joe Addo played for Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars for a ten year period and has in the past worked as head of commercial affairs and scout for the phobians.