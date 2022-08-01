2 hours ago

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has warned all those without Ghana Cards to acquire it because life in Ghana will soon be unbearable without card.

Although it is the prerogative of every Ghanaian to register for the card or not but they should also bear in mind that their action will have consequences, the Minister told host Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".

When asked what she will do to those who choose not to comply with the directives to register their SIM cards with Ghana Card, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said; "You can't begrudge them. That's their prerogative but actions have consequences . . . .So, as you have made up your mind not to do it, it's your prerogative. It's your choice but when the consequences come, don't blame your network operators or the government".

She, however, emphasized that, "it's mandatory that you shall use the Ghana Card for SIM registration purposes . . . It is mandatory for us to use the Ghana Card for good reason . . . It is in our interest to use a single identifier through our life for a good database".

Telling a resultant effect of not participating in the ongoing registration exercise, the Minister said; "It will be difficult to live and work in this country without the Ghana Card at some stage."