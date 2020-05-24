1 hour ago

Football has been halted in Ghana since March 15th when the government placed a ban on all public/social gathering following a surge in the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs have been in a limbo as to whether the 2019/2020 league season will continue or will be annulled as the GFA continue to deliberate with stakeholders as to what to do.

Coach of Aduana Stars, Paa Kwesi Fabin says Ghana football will need some divine intervention in order for the coronavirus outbreak to subside for football to continue.

He says the situation looks dire and gloomy as there seem to be no end in sight with when the coronavirus will disappear unless some divine intervention sets in.

“The only thing that can help the clubs is the intervention of God so the COVID-19 will go so that football will come back to enable clubs get money from gate proceeds to ease their financial crises," he told Graphic Sports.

The Aduana trainer says he is patiently waiting for an outcome from the managers of the league despite the uncertainties.

“Even some countries have truncated their league and declared some winners.

"The GFA has given themselves until June 30 to take a firm decision as to whether to continue or not.

"I believe we should wait for that declaration so we will take it from there,” added the Aduana coach.

Aduana Stars currently top the Ghana Premier League after playing 16 matches.