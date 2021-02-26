41 minutes ago

Black Satellites head Coach Abdul Karim Zito has thanked Ghanaian coaches who believed and offered him support ahead of Thursday’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations game against Cameroon.

The National U20 team beat their Cameroonian counterparts 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after extra time.

At the post match press conference, Coach Zito seized the opportunity to show appreciation to coaches who sent him words of advice and encouragement going into the epic game.

According to the head coach of the side, this support played a key role in plotting the win over Cameroon.

“I want to thank my colleague coaches back home in Ghana who never stopped trusting in me and gave words of encouragement that this team can make it.”

“This is a big achievement for me and for the all Coaches in Ghana”, Coach Zito emphasized.

Ghana qualified to the quarterfinals stage as one of the best third-placed teams after a 4-0 win over Tanzania, drawing against Morocco and losing the final group game to Gambia.

According to Coach Zito his team’s performance in the competition was declining and he needed to improve the mental toughness of his players.

“I reminded them that this tournament is about them and their future as footballers. I also told them most importantly they have to think about Ghana and die for the country.”

“For now we are waiting to know our opponents for the semi-finals then we roll out our plan for that match”, the National U20 trainer said.

Ghana is set to meet the winner of the quarterfinal match between Gambia and Central Africa Republic which will be played on Friday.