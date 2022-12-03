1 hour ago

Mohammed Kudus says the team has learnt valuable lessons from their participation in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

The Ajax Amsterdam man who caught the eye of hundreds of thousands football fans across the globe scored two goals in the tournament and was also adjudged the Budweiser Player of the match against South Korea on Monday.

‘’It’s very disappointing but we stick together as a team and look forward to what lies ahead. This has given us a lot of lessons in this tournament but the feeling now is a big disappointment but we look forward to what lies ahead’’ he spoke the media after the game.

‘’Right now, it’s more about the team, we lost regardless of my performance so the disappointment is still there but we will reflect about my performance later after everything has settled down emotionally’’.

‘’For almost ninety percent of the guys, it’s our first World Cup and I think it’s a big lesson for myself and a lot of the guys and I know this will really make us tough and help our progress''

‘’I don’t think the penalty miss by Andre Ayew was the key moment in the match, the easiest thing we can do is to blame one person’’.

‘’In the second half I also got chances that I could have scored, it qualified as a penalty also so we all had chances to have an effect in the game so I don’t really think the penalty had an effect on the whole performance’’.

‘’Andre is a great leader and a great captain. After the penalty miss, he was still in the game and stood up for the team like everyone did but the result went the other way so we learn from it and stay positive’’.

‘’I think what happened in the past we can’t really change it, the fucus was to get out of the group, that was the main thing’’ he added.