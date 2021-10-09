9 hours ago

Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew is delighted to have key duo of Thomas Partey and Kudus Mohammed back for Ghana's clash against Zimbabwe.

The two players have not been part of the Black Stars squad for the last two matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Their absence was deeply felt as Ghana put up an uninspiring 1-0 win against Ethiopia while losing 1-0 to South Africa in the other group game.

Andre Ayew was speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of the Zimbabwe World Cup clash on Saturday.

"It is very important to have a full squad and for me they are back and fit from injury is a blessing and they have a chance to play. So for them to be back, I’m very happy and I hope that all the others can come back and join us to play the game."

Ghana have a two point advantage against their opponents going into the match after two round of games.

The Black Stars sit in second place with three points while the Warriors languish at the bottom of Group G with one point.

The two teams will lock horns at the Cape Coast stadium in a match day three encounter on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 4pm local time.