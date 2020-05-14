19 minutes ago

A member of the opposition NDC party Legal Team, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba says the sentencing of former D-G of the National Communications Authority (NCA), William Tetteh Tevie, and ex Board Chairman, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie makes it a difficult time to be a member of the party.

According to him, though the party is hard hit by the conviction of the two, this will not break or deter the party but will rather strengthen its unity.

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Kyei Barfuor on Tuesday handed a six-year jail term to Mr. William Tetteh Tevie, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, and slapped a five-year jail term on Salifu Osman, a former National Security representative coordinator.

Justice Eric Kyei Baffour found them guilty of causing $4 million financial loss to the state.

Among the charges were stealing, using public office for personal gains, and willfully causing financial loss to the state in respect of the purchase of a Pegasus machine worth $4 million, to among other things assist in the fight against terrorism.

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba commenting on the issue in an interview with sit-in-host Akwasi Nsiah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM Wednesday described the ruling as a travesty of justice and urged NDC members to unite and work hard to kick out the NPP government.

“This sentencing will not break or deter the NDC party. We’ve gone through this before, in 2003 there was a similar incident where Kwame Peprah, Sipa Yankey, and Ibrahim Adam were jailed. But NDC won the 2004 general elections and came to power. This is a difficult time to be an NDC member and but with this situation the unity within the NDC will be more strengthened. Every member of the NDC will then know that the common enemy is the NPP government hence everyone will put his or her shoulder to the wheel and work hard to see the NPP voted out of power come 7th December elections. This will rather unite us to fight against this despotic government.”

Meanwhile, he has indicated that an appeal against the conviction will be filed at the Court of Appeal today.

