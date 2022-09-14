6 hours ago

Managing Editor of the Natioanl Forum Newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr., has taken a swipe at President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for saying he is unsure about galamsey queen, Aisha Huang's deportation from Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on a Ho-based radio station on Monday as part of his tour of the Volta Region, President Akufo-Addo said; “I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back but whatever there still seems to be some uncertainty about it. But whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents and unfortunately also for the involvement of Chinese nationals in Ghana in this particular illicit trade”.

“We have constantly to work at it. We need to have the cooperation of the courts. Until recently, till I came, the punishment for people caught was relatively light; a fine and even if we are going to go to custodial sentence was relatively minimum. We’ve changed the law to stiffen the punishment for people caught,” he added.

Speaking to this during Peace FM's Wednesday edition of 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwabena Bomfeh, affectionately called 'Kabila', described the President's comments as a "disgrace".

"That we don't know for sure, for certain whether Aisha was deported or went to her country by some other means is a shame and disappointment on us," he briefly said.