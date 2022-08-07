1 hour ago

New Hearts of Oak signing Wisdom Bumekpor says that joining Hearts of Oak is a dream and that Hearts is the biggest club in Ghana and Africa.

He adds that joining the MTN FA Cup champions from Division Two is a huge jump for him.

“It is a dream come true to play for the biggest club in Ghana and for that matter one of the best in Africa. It is a huge jump for me," He told the Hearts website.

Wisdom Bumekpor has agreed on a 5-year deal with his dream team Hearts of Oak.

The midfielder is a versatile and utility player and very intelligent on the ball.

He is a product of WAFA and a former player of Gye Nyame Fc, a second division side.

Wisdom Bumekpor has agreed on a 5-year deal with his dream team. He is a versatile and a utility player and very intelligent on the ball.

He is a product of WAFA and a former player of Gye Nyame Fc, a second division side.