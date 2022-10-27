1 hour ago

Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was full of joy after playing for Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday evening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The UEFA Champions League group stage ended 1-1 after a last-gasp goal from Harry Kane was overruled by VAR after a marginal offside from Emerson Royal.

Former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Marcus Edwards grabbed the opener for the Portuguese side in the 22nd minute of the game.

Rodrigo Bentancur leveled the scores for the London side in the 80th minute from a corner kick after Aidan came out of his post without touching the ball.

Black Stars player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku played 19 minutes for his club Sporting CP in their 1-1 away draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League match day 5.

The Ghanaian youngster replaced the Sporting Lisbon goal scorer Marcus Edward in the 71st minute of the game.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the former Steadfast Academy star says that it's a dream come true to play against Antonio Conte's side.

"Actually, this game was a big one and I'm so happy to be part. It was a dream for me and it came true, and I was really happy and ready to play."

"Gradually my development has been very good. With coach, the team and everything. I'm very happy with my development at the club."

The 18-year-old Ghanaian prodigy has played two matches in the UEFA Champions League all from the bench against Marseille and Tottenham Hotspurs.